ChargePoint Vs. Supercharger: The Two Things Tesla Owners Should Check Before They Plug In

When you got your Tesla, you committed to swearing off gas and completely embracing electric charging. But although this is all well and good (especially for the environment), not every electric car charges at the same speed. The charger you use plays a huge part in determining just how fast your car's battery will be topped up.

Teslas can either be charged at home or out in public. Home chargers are convenient to use since they're always readily available for you, safe from unwanted unplugging, and practically free (apart, of course, from the added bucks to your utility bill). The thing about Tesla's home chargers, though, is that you can't just take them with you and use them when out driving.

If you're going on a long road trip, you'll have to rely on outdoor chargers like Tesla's own Supercharger and the third-party network ChargePoint on your route. Both have tens of thousands of stations across the country. But before you plug into one, there are two things you should consider: cost and charging speed.