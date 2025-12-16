Ford Confirms Gas Engine For New F-150 Lightning (But It's Probably Not What You Think)

Ford's introduction of its all-electric F-150 pickup truck in 2021 was an ambitious new chapter in the history of the F-Series, but also came with quite a storied name — the F-150 Lightning. For older enthusiasts, it was a name that brought to mind the Ford Special Vehicles Team (SVT) F-150 Lightning of the '90s and early 2000s, a short-bed, single-cab, V8-powered muscle truck that could be considered a Mustang Cobra with a bed.

But the 2020s version of the F-150 Lightning was not that. It was an all-electric version of the normal F-150, introduced at a time when automakers were going all-in on electric vehicles. It wasn't a V8-powered sport truck, but at least the name made sense given the powertrain. Now, however, the all-electric F-150 Lightning is dead, and a gasoline engine is returning to the F-150 Lightning — just not in the way old school SVT fans may have been hoping.

Instead, Ford has announced that the next-generation F-150 Lightning will use a gasoline engine as a range extender, combining EV performance with the flexibility of an internal combustion pickup truck. Details are scarce right now, but it looks to be another big leap for America's best-selling pickup truck.