Which Cars & Trucks Are Included In Ford's Special Vehicles Team?

Most car manufacturers have their own performance division. For example, BMW has its M series, and Mercedes-Benz has its AMG line. All of Chevrolet's Corvette models are designated as performance vehicles. Whether these companies are developing these vehicles for commercial purposes or simply to bolster their positions on racetracks around the world, engineers are going to continue to push the boundaries on how much power and speed they are able to generate in one of their four-wheeled machines.

In the case of a company like Ford, it has long had a performance division, and it has gone through several names over the years. Right now, the company has chosen the rather simplistic name of Ford Performance, which was established back in 2017. Prior to that, this division went by another name: the Ford Special Vehicles Team, or SVT for short.

This performance division of Ford goes back to the 1993 model year, where it replaced the company's SVO division, and it had a decently long run through the 2015 model year. While some of these SVT performance vehicles are certainly more successful than others, there are a number of notable vehicles that have made their mark on the automotive landscape, and some have even carried over into the Ford Performance generation of the division for development into the modern age.

Although you may just think of cars like coupes and sedans when it comes to performance, SVT also has a couple of pickup trucks in its history that are worth remembering. Let's run down all the models that Ford SVT had to offer over the years.