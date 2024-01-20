Ford's Underappreciated Sports Sedan: The Contour SVT

When you conjure the image of an average, everyday automobile in your head, that image will probably be a four-door sedan. Muscle cars evoke speed and brashness. Pickup trucks evoke work and ruggedness. Minivans evoke family. The four-door sedan, meanwhile, is your baseline vehicle. It has a multipurpose design that people can use effectively in just about any normal situation. They can just have bare-bones functionality, but they can also be luxurious comfort vehicles that stand among the most beautifully designed of all time.

Because a four-door sedan is such a malleable product, people will inevitably want to take that sedan and give it more power. Your traditional sports car doesn't fit the lifestyle of a lot of people, as it's typically a smaller vehicle, but some people still want to have that sports car feeling. Ford introduced the four-door sedan named the Contour in 1994, and three years into production, the company brought the upgraded version of the car called the Contour SVT to the marketplace. With this package, a person could blend the practicality of your average sedan with a surprising amount of power and performance generated by what was inside the car.

[Image by ATFIII via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 3.0]