Toyota's Next-Gen Electric SUV Comes With A Surprisingly Low Price Tag

The Toyota bZ is currently the only battery electric vehicle available in the Japanese automaker's U.S. lineup; and it isn't even an all-new model, having been renamed from the bZ4x. This vehicle was first launched in 2022 for the 2023 model year, and had a starting price of $42,000 when we drove it for the first time on SlashGear. However, as the company relaunched it with the new name and an updated exterior, it also gave it a great price: the bZ now has a $34,900 base price for the XLE FWD trim, a nearly 17% discount from the original.

This is great news and quite unusual, especially since cars typically become more expensive with every new generation or model year. This makes it one of the more affordable battery electric SUVs on the market. For example, the Tesla Model Y costs $44,990 for the Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive option, and the Honda Prologue is even more expensive at $47,400. The Nissan Ariya is still pricier at $39,770, and even the older Ford Mustang Mach-E still goes for $37,995. One of the few EV SUVs cheaper than the bZ is Chevrolet's Equinox EV, which has a starting price of $33,600; and the Hyundai Kona EV, which starts at $32,975.

However, you should note that the Toyota bZ isn't included in the list of EVs that are eligible for a tax credit, so some of the vehicles listed above might eventually be much cheaper. Still, you have to check if you qualify for the credit, as there are other requirements that you need to pass before you receive up to $7,500 of the tax rebate.