How Does The Upcoming 2026 Toyota bZ Compare The Tesla Model Y?

When the 2026 bZ arrives in dealerships later this year, it will be offered in either FWD single-motor or AWD dual-motor variants. With an updated, larger battery on the FWD Plus and AWD models, Toyota says the FWD Plus bZ will now be able to go up to 314 miles on a charge. The updated dual-motor version will make 338 horsepower, go up to 288 miles on a charge, and has a claimed 0-60 time of 4.9 seconds — all significant improvements over the current bZ4x.

The recently refreshed Tesla Model Y, meanwhile, is currently sold in two different variations, long-range RWD and long-range AWD. In RWD form, it will do a claimed 0-60 in 5.4 seconds and has an EPA driving range of 357 miles. The dual-motor long-range AWD Model Y will do 0-60 in 4.6 seconds, with an EPA range of 327 miles.

Before any tax credits, the long-range RWD 2025 Tesla Model Y starts at $46,380 after destination, while the AWD version starts at $50,280 after destination. Toyota hasn't released pricing for the 2026 bZ yet, but the 2025 bZ4x starts at $38,465 (after destination) for a FWD model. Opting for the dual-motor, AWD option adds a little over $2,000 to the price. If Toyota can keep the updated bZ's pricing in the same ballpark as the current one, the bZ could end up delivering a lot of bang for the buck.

