Ford CEO Admits EV Market Will Be 'Way Smaller Than We Thought'

Ford has worked hard to pivot its historic auto business toward electric vehicles (EVs), with models like the beastly F-150 Lightning and speedy Mustang Mach-E representing a modern take on classic vehicles. But amid shifting economic and political ground, the company seems eager to temper market expectations. According to Ford's CEO, the EV market is poised to shrink significantly.

Speaking at the Ford Accelerate conference in Detroit, CEO Jim Farley addressed some tough realities about the market for electric vehicles (EVs). "Customers are not interested in a $75,000 electric vehicle," he said. "They find them interesting. They're fast. They're efficient. You don't go to the gas station, but they're expensive." Farley's comments came on the cusp of a massive shift for the EV market. President Donald Trump's spending package — the so-called "Big, Beautiful Bill" narrowly passed by Congress in July, slashing a long-standing, $7,500 tax incentive for electric vehicles. The credit had driven sales, helping many first-time EV owners overcome anxiety around the purchase. Elon Musk, arguably the largest beneficiary of government EV incentives, warned last summer that repealing the tax credit would "be devastating for our competitors and for Tesla slightly," though he insisted that autonomous driving decoupled his company from that risk. Tesla's quarterly sales skyrocketed as the tax credit ended.

Farley's assessment is of a more sober variety. "I think it's going to be a vibrant industry," he said, "but it's going to be smaller, way smaller than we thought." He also suggested that hybrids will remain popular in the meantime. It hardly takes a CEO's view of the market to come to that conclusion. Here's why EV sales are fighting an uphill battle without government assistance.