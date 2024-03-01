Ford Teases A Beastly F-150 Lightning EV Demonstrate To Conquer Pikes Peak

Pikes Peak is extremely rigorous on gasoline-powered cars as the air needed for combustion is much thinner at higher elevations. As such, the annual International Hill Climb represents one of the ultimate tests for any performance vehicle worth its salt for the past century. Electric vehicles, however, don't have to worry about air and have been stout competitors in the Pikes Peak Hill Climb. Last year, Ford ran its SuperVan EV up the mountain.

Ford is sprinting up the hill again for the 102nd Pikes Peak International Hill Climb in Colorado in another seemingly utilitarian vehicle, the F-150 Lightning. Ford hasn't given a lot more detail other than it will be based on a Lightning, but if the SuperVan and other hill climb cars are any indication, the car will be anything other than stock and there will likely be huge aerodynamic additions such as canards and a huge wing to give the car as much downforce as possible.