Ford's Electric SuperVan Sets 3 New Records At Mount Panorama, Beating Mercedes-AMG

In a big win for Ford and EVs in general, the automaker's SuperVan 4.2 set three different records at Mount Panorama, the famed Australian racing track. Nearly 4 miles long, the street circuit in Bathurst, New South Wales, has a vertical difference of 571 feet between its lowest and highest points, which means any EV looking to make a good lap time needs to have a lot of power underneath its hood.

The Ford Performance SuperVan 4.2 lived up to the challenge and then some, completing one lap with a time of 1:56.3247. This time is now the current benchmark for any closed-wheel vehicle, commercial vehicle, or electric vehicle — a trifecta of new records. "The effort and expertise it took to reset the benchmark lap time for a closed-wheel vehicle around Mount Panorama cannot be understated," said Mark Rushbrook, Global Director, Ford Performance Motorsports. "Romain Dumas worked alongside our team to innovate, learn, adapt, and the result is a time that exceeded our own expectations."

Dumas was the driver behind the wheel for the run, where the SuperVan 4.2 reached a top speed of more than 186 mph. He previously broke the record with the same EV at Pikes Peak International Hill Climb last year. "This is the first time I have driven SuperVan 4.2 faster than 300 km/h, and we left nothing on the table as we pushed for the fastest lap possible," said Dumas after the trial. "No one has ever driven a vehicle like SuperVan 4.2 around Mount Panorama, and certainly not this quickly."

Ford plans to continue showing off the SuperVan 4.2 at the Ford Proving Ground in Victoria, Australia, as well as at the Adelaide Motorsport Festival and Rolex Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix.