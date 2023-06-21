Ford's Ridiculously Cool Electric Van Just Got Even More Intense
Ford has announced that its all-electric Supervan 4.2 will compete at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb in Colorado on Sunday, June 25. The 4.2 nomenclature identifies the van as an updated version of the Supervan 4.0 that competed at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in 2022.
Since then, tweaks have been made to the aerodynamics of the van to create more road-hugging downforce, which is important on a course like Pikes Peak and its whopping 156 turns. To create that downforce, a massive carbon fiber front air splitter was fitted, along with an even larger double-decker rear wing. In an interesting twist, the Supervan 4.2 produces less horsepower than the 4.0 version — a lot less actually.
Previously, four electric motors produced 1,972 horsepower that propelled the big van from 0-60 mph in less than 2.0 seconds. That's now trimmed down to three motors producing approximately 1400 horsepower. With two motors driving the rear axle and one at the front, the all-wheel drive configuration is retained. Removing one motor did yield some weight savings, but the Supervan 4.2 is still a heavy vehicle — weighing in at over 4,400 pounds.
Supervan 4.2 isn't exactly practical
The Supervan 4.2 is loosely based on Ford's E-Transit Custom, which is sold mainly to the European market. That's not to be confused with the E-Transit that's available in the United States, which is a much larger Sprinter-style van. In any case, don't expect to load any furniture or construction material in the Supervan. Although it looks something like a conventional van from the side profile, what would normally be the cargo area is completely open to the elements.
When the time comes to slow down, Supervan 4.2 has a newly revised regenerative braking system with carbon-ceramic discs, and a set of super light magnesium wheels with Pirelli P-Zero tires keep the suspension firmly planted.
This year's Pikes Peak International Hill Climb marks the 101st running of the timed event, which began in 1916 (the hill climb wasn't held during World Wars I or II). Ford has a long history of participation, dating back to running its Model T in the 1916 inaugural event. Motorsports legend Romain Dumas has been tapped to pilot the Supervan 4.2 to a finish line elevated 14,115 feet above sea level.