Ford's Ridiculously Cool Electric Van Just Got Even More Intense

Ford has announced that its all-electric Supervan 4.2 will compete at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb in Colorado on Sunday, June 25. The 4.2 nomenclature identifies the van as an updated version of the Supervan 4.0 that competed at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in 2022.

Since then, tweaks have been made to the aerodynamics of the van to create more road-hugging downforce, which is important on a course like Pikes Peak and its whopping 156 turns. To create that downforce, a massive carbon fiber front air splitter was fitted, along with an even larger double-decker rear wing. In an interesting twist, the Supervan 4.2 produces less horsepower than the 4.0 version — a lot less actually.

Previously, four electric motors produced 1,972 horsepower that propelled the big van from 0-60 mph in less than 2.0 seconds. That's now trimmed down to three motors producing approximately 1400 horsepower. With two motors driving the rear axle and one at the front, the all-wheel drive configuration is retained. Removing one motor did yield some weight savings, but the Supervan 4.2 is still a heavy vehicle — weighing in at over 4,400 pounds.