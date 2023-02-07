2024 Mercedes-Benz eSprinter First Look: An Electric Van To Deliver Sustainable Commerce

Mercedes has been selling electric vans for over a decade—just not in the U.S. It launched the Vito E-Cell in 2010, and followed it up with the first-generation eSprinter, to coincide with a 2019-model-year redesign of that larger van. Mercedes has been selling gasoline and diesel versions of this generation of Sprinter in the U.S. since its launch, and even builds them in South Carolina, but has limited sales of the eSprinter to other markets owing to what was deemed inadequate range.

"Range is the most important topic for our customers," Markus Reis of Mercedes-Benz Vans product management told SlashGear during a media preview of the new eSprinter. The outgoing model maxes out at 95 miles per charge (as measured on the European WLTP testing cycle) from its 55 kilowatt-hour battery pack.

Mercedes was more interested in getting the first eSprinter to market than it was in maximizing range, Reis explained. The outgoing model uses battery modules from Mercedes' plug-in hybrid passenger cars, and an electric motor from the EQC, an electric SUV sold in Europe. This time, the eSprinter gets a bespoke powertrain and battery pack that increase range to what Mercedes considers adequate for U.S.-market needs.