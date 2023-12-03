Powerful People Mover: The History Behind Ford's Supervan

Since its introduction to the North American market in 2013, the Ford Transit has been the go-to vehicle for anyone needing a rock-steady light commercial vehicle. But that's been the case in Europe for nearly six decades. The first generation Transit debuted in the United Kingdom in 1965 and quickly became one of the country's best-selling vehicles. While the van has endured several re-designs over the years, few were quite as radical as the 1971 model dubbed the "Supervan."

Designed in large part to help raise the profile of the Transit across Europe, the Ford Supervan was essentially a full-blown race car packed inside the frame of the fabled cargo van. Once on the promotional trial, the kitschy but genuinely impressive Supervan took the automotive world by storm as gearheads and race fans marveled at its on-track capabilities. While the Supervan was never available on the commercial market, it remains a highlight among Ford's many innovations from the era. Like Ford's Transit, the Supervan has also seen its share of overhauls over the years. Here's a brief history of the famed Ford Supervan and its many descendants.