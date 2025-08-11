Ford's Ambitious New Electric Vehicle Plan Starts With A $30k Midsize Pickup

There's more good news: The investment also comes with a number of new jobs or continuations of existing jobs at the plant, to the tune of almost 4,000. Ford is making serious steps towards being a competitor in the electric vehicle market, even going as far as taking a shot at Tesla in the press release, noting that the upcoming electric truck will be cheaper to own than a used Tesla Model Y. Although this is changing, the Model Y is still one of the most popular EVs on the road, and it would be to Ford's benefit to go right for the top.

There are a lot of unknowns about the new Ford model (and subsequent models built on the same platform), but, if all goes according to plan, it will be more efficiently produced than the BlueOval's EVs of the past; and it will be enormously practical for the driver. To visualize the new yet-unnamed model, the mid-size classification means it will be closer in size to the existing Ford Ranger and likely bigger than the Ford Maverick. Price-wise, it will sit under the Ford Mustang Mach-E and Ford F-150 Lightning. Until Ford unveils the new truck, exact specifications are anyone's guess, but given the targets, it could be a mass market success.