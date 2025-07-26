Hyundai Ioniq 5 Vs 5 N: What's The Difference Between These EVs?

Over the past several years, Hyundai has become one of the more prominent players in the automotive market's EV movement. If you're unfamiliar with that term, EV stands for electric vehicle, with its Ioniq sub-brand being the face of Hyundai's all-electric offerings. If you're familiar with those offerings, you might know that the Ioniq 5 crossover SUV was, for all intents and purposes, its flagship vehicle, though the automaker had previously utilized the Ioniq nameplate on other makes.

The Ioniq 5 officially hit the streets in 2021. The make has proven quite popular since, with Hyundai devotees and many other drivers looking to join the EV-loving masses at the wheel of an Ioniq 5 or one of its many comparable alternatives. While Hyundai has yet to announce a legit generational upgrade for the build, it recently opened up production on an alternate make of the Ioniq 5, with the alt version bearing the additional letter designation of N.

Now, if one were to take a surface level look at the Ioniq 5 and 5 N side by side, you would likely struggle to tell the two vehicles apart. They are, after all, both Ioniq 5s. But once you have a butcher's look at what the models are offering, you'll find there are some pretty distinct differences. Here's a look at what sets the Ioniq 5 models apart from each other.