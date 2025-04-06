10 Alternatives To The Hyundai Ioniq 5

Look around at the rapidly evolving EV market and it can feel like it's impossible to keep up with the latest releases. It seems like every month, another major manufacturer announces a new model or unveils its plans for the future, promising more range, more power, and more tech to outgun its ever-changing field of rivals. In that context, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is far from being the new kid on the block, having been on the market since the 2022 model year. Still its looks, capabilities, and pricing keep it an attractive option, with the 2025 Ioniq 5 starting from $42,600.

From there, the Ioniq 5 rises in price across five trims, with each one adding either range, power, additional features, or a mix of all three. The Ioniq 5 N, with its 601 horsepower output and track-ready performance tires, is marketed separately, and starts from $66,200. No matter which end of the Ioniq 5 trim range you're looking at, there are plenty of rivals available both from other manufacturers and even from Hyundai itself.

We've rounded up 10 particularly competitive picks, all of which are worth considering before you head to a dealership to pick up a new Ioniq 5. We've included current price data for each, with all prices listed excluding fees unless otherwise specified.