Every Car You Can Buy On Amazon Autos At Launch, Ranked Cheapest To Most Expensive
Amazon is an integral part of so many Americans' shopping habits because it provides a one-stop outlet for virtually any kind of product they might need. However, up until recently, there was one notable omission from its pages — cars. The traditional process of buying cars can be a real hassle, but with the launch of Amazon Autos, that hassle is significantly decreased.
Amazon Autos offers straightforward purchasing or finance options through its platform, and can quickly and easily find the best deals in any given area. At launch, it has partnered with a nationwide network of Hyundai dealers to offer every popular model from the South Korean brand's catalog, subject to availability.
Those models range from budget-oriented crossovers to upscale EVs, and vary significantly in price. This list ranks each of the currently available Hyundai models from cheapest to most expensive, using real MSRPs found through Amazon Autos' search tool. For comparative purposes, the MSRPs listed here are the cheapest available within a standard 75 mile radius of zip code 10001 as of the time of writing.
The cheapest cars listed in your local area may vary, but tapping the links within each slide should bring up the best deals near you, assuming you're logged into Amazon and have a standard U.S. zip code.
Hyundai Venue – $23,395
Hyundai's smallest crossover is also the cheapest car available to buy on Amazon Autos. Available inventory for the Hyundai Venue varies depending upon location, but the car available with the lowest MSRP for SlashGear's example zip code as of this writing costs $23,395.
The Venue offers buyers a low-cost entry point into the brand's range, but it doesn't feel as cheap as its list price suggests. SlashGear spent some time with the Venue at the launch of the current generation, and found its 1.6L engine to be more than adequate for urban and suburban driving, even if its limitations became clear when trying to overtake on the highway.
Its interior was less plasticky than other similarly priced new cars, and it didn't skimp on standard tech either. While the car's compact size and modest power output might put some buyers off, for those looking for a cheap runabout, there's a lot to like here.
Hyundai Elantra — $23,510
Only marginally more expensive than the Venue is the Hyundai Elantra, which is the most affordable sedan on Amazon Autos as of this writing. The cheapest example available near our example New York zip code sports an MSRP of $23,510. Based on that price and with a 72 month term, Amazon provided an estimated monthly finance payment of $357.30.
The Elantra was most recently refreshed for the 2024 model year, with revised styling and a range of new colors topping the list of changes. Inside, the car's interior was also revamped, with a redesigned instrument cluster and tweaks made to the door upholstery to remove cheap-feeling hard plastics. Various safety upgrades were also launched, including more driver assistance features as standard.
Among other things, drivers now get access to a blind spot monitor, lane keeping assist, and front and rear parking sensors — although the latter are only standard on the Limited trim. That's a lot of features for the cash, although buyers looking for a larger, plusher sedan still have plenty of options in the pricier parts of Hyundai's range.
Hyundai Kona — $27,240
With the most affordable example stickered at $27,240 on Amazon Autos as of this writing, the Hyundai Kona represents the next step on the ladder in the brand's current lineup pricing. A variety of trims and finishes for the Kona are available via the site, and with the launch of the latest generation, the car is available in a range of unusual colors too. The neon-tinged Neoteric Yellow is perhaps the most attention grabbing of all, but the Kona that SlashGear tested was dressed in a much more understated shade of gray.
Still, it stood out in other ways, with the car's revised look and Ioniq-derived interior making it different from other crossovers in Hyundai's range. Its cargo capacity and general interior roominess is competitive for its segment, although the second row is understandably not as generous as the brand's larger — albeit pricier — SUVs. The Kona is also available in all-electric form as well as in gas-powered form, but no examples were available on Amazon Autos within SlashGear's chosen zip code at the time of writing.
Hyundai Sonata – $27,800
In top-spec form the Hyundai Sonata offers driving fun combined with the everyday livability of an affordable sedan. The Sonata N Line is a budget-minded alternative to similarly sporty offerings from the likes of Toyota and Honda, but its styling and generous amounts of standard tech mean that it's no copycat. A general sense of value for money is one of the Sonata N Line's key appeals, and that value continues lower down the range too.
The cheapest Hyundai Sonata available on Amazon Autos for SlashGear's example zip code retails for $27,800. Unsurprisingly, it's not the N Line — instead, it's the base-spec SE, which offers a naturally aspirated version of the model's 2.5L four-cylinder engine that's slightly more efficient although notably less potent than its range-topping sibling. Still, the other aspects of the Sonata's appeal — its infotainment and safety tech, pleasing handling, and competitive cargo capacity — remain present and correct across all trims.
Hyundai Tucson — $30,475
The Tucson crossover and the Santa Cruz pickup are mechanically closely related, and they're also closely matched on price. The cheaper of the two — at least according to the current inventory available on Amazon Autos in SlashGear's example zip code — is the Hyundai Tucson. The lowest priced Tucson has a sticker price of $30,475. That's roughly comparable with rival cars in its segment, and despite the fact that this segment is a highly competitive one, the Hyundai remains a popular choice with buyers.
There's a good reason for that popularity. After driving the 2025 Tucson, SlashGear found its small and numerous improvements to result in a better package overall, and the outgoing car was hardly lacking. However, the revised tech features and sharper styling were a net benefit to the latest Tucson, even if our reviewer found some accuracy issues with the eye-tracking software while wearing sunglasses. Tetchy monitoring tech aside, the Tucson's infotainment and safety package still remains competitive for its segment, even in the lower priced trims which make up the cheapest options on Amazon Autos.
Hyundai Santa Cruz – $32,265
Hyundai's only pickup isn't the cheapest truck of its kind on the market, even in base-spec form. As of this writing, the cheapest one available for us sports an MSRP of $32,265. According to Amazon Autos' built-in finance calculator, that particular example of the Santa Cruz could be had for a monthly payment of $511.03 on a 72 month term.
It might not be as cheap as the likes of the Ford Maverick, but buyers are still getting a capable little truck for their money — not to mention the convenience of being able to buy one straight from Amazon without the need to negotiate with a dealer. Our review of the 2024 Santa Cruz highlighted plenty of praiseworthy points, including the generous amount of onboard safety tech available on all trims and the truck's surprisingly competent all-terrain capability.
It's not without its flaws — in particular, we weren't impressed with the truck's efficiency figures, which remain behind the Ford-badged rival, and its ballooning price in top-spec form also somewhat dented its appeal. Still, the Santa Cruz offers a unique selling point that no other model in its segment can match — as of this writing, it's the only pickup that can be bought directly off Amazon, and that in itself will be enough to convince some buyers.
Hyundai Santa Fe — $37,145
Anyone looking for extra room — and an extra row of seats — for family hauling duties will need to step up to the three-row Hyundai Santa Fe, which received a major redesign for the 2024 model year. Its new look is a boxier, more off-road oriented one, although its mechanical revisions don't really match the styling. This is still very much a car that's best suited to asphalt driving, with a lot of its underpinnings carried over from the outgoing model, including a turbocharged 2.5L four-cylinder engine that serves as the base option.
Inside, the latest Santa Fe is notably different from its predecessor, with SlashGear's reviewer finding its clean, airy design and premium-looking ambient lighting to be reminiscent of models from the likes of Land Rover and Mercedes-Benz. Its price is thankfully nowhere near those models, with the cheapest example available on Amazon Autos near New York City being an SE trim Hyundai Santa Fe with a sticker price of $37,145.
Hyundai Palisade — $41,350
Unlike many cheaper models in the Hyundai range, the family-sized three-row Palisade does not offer an electrified option — there's no hybrid nor an all-electric version to be found. It can also become quite pricey, particularly in its highest trims, and its styling won't be for everyone either. That said, buyers who are sold on the Hyundai Palisade's charms can find base-spec examples for an affordable price on Amazon Autos, with the cheapest available in SlashGear's example zip code being $41,350 at the time of writing.
It isn't short on those charms either, despite its shortcomings. There's plenty of space for both passengers and their belongings, and a high level of tech as standard. Higher trim vehicles also do a great job of mimicking the interior trappings of premium SUVs — although, as previously mentioned, that does come at a price.
Lower trims are hardly bare-bones though, with faux or real leather seats available on all but the very base-spec trim. Added extras like heated and ventilated seats and a Harman Kardon audio system are also available for those who are willing to venture further up the trim range.
Hyundai Ioniq 6 — $47,955
The most affordable EV available to buyers on Amazon Autos is the Hyundai Ioniq 6, which can be found for as low as $47,955 in New York as of this writing. The Ioniq 6 is a sleeker, more streamlined car than the Ioniq 5, seemingly taking a leaf out of Tesla's design book, albeit with notably different final results. It's certainly a unique looking car, although whether that's a good or bad thing is a matter of personal preference.
Inside, the car is a more minimalist affair than some of Hyundai's combustion-powered models, although there are still some physical buttons available — thankfully, Hyundai didn't stray too close to Tesla's design playbook in that regard. Like the brand's other models, the Ioniq 6 also receives plenty of safety tech as standard, although its most complete safety suite is reserved for pricier trims. Its range remains competitive no matter which trim buyers pick, with the cheapest Ioniq 6 SE offering over 300 miles of range for 2025.
Hyundai Ioniq 5 — $51,450
Sharing the same E-GMP platform as the Ioniq 6 but offering a more traditional hatchback shape, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 doesn't come cheap. Its interior is similar to the Ioniq 6, although its range is notably lower. The range of the cheapest available Hyundai Ioniq 5 on Amazon Autos clocks in at 260 miles. The aforementioned example costs $51,450, and since it's the base-spec SE trim, it gets fabric seats as standard and less tech niceties than its pricier siblings.
Its interior design was at one point unique in the Hyundai range, but with the launch of the Ioniq 6 and recent makeover of the Kona crossover, it no longer claims that title either. The Ioniq 5 N, with its higher power output and sharper handling, is still unique among Hyundai EVs in that it offers a level of driver enjoyment comparable to that of some traditional sports cars.
However, the base-spec Ioniq 5 trims, with their more modest horsepower figures, can't compete in that regard. While there are still plenty of reasons for buyers to consider an entry-level Ioniq 5, the brand's cheaper EV models offer an equally well-rounded package, and they don't require as much cash up front either.