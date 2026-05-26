The 2026 Porsche Cayenne Coupe Electric Is An Impressive All-Rounder That's Missing One Thing
The romantic view of Porsche centers on sports cars and a record number of 24 Hours of Le Mans victories, but the reality is that Germany's Prancing Horse (take a close look at the Porsche crest) is primarily a maker of practical-yet-sporty SUVs and sedans for wealthy suburbanites who know a prestige brand when they see one.
The 2026 Porsche Cayenne Coupe Electric shouldn't be a shock, or a disappointment, even if you see one parked next to a vintage 911 in a showroom. The second body style of Porsche's second electric SUV is an impressive engineering achievement in its own right. Where the Macan Electric was, to some extent, built down to a price, Porsche was able to pull out all the stops with the Cayenne Electric. It's the next evolutionary stage for the automaker's EVs, following the already-impressive Taycan.
Porsche also considers the electric model to be the next-generation Cayenne, although the current-generation internal-combustion model will stick around. And that's why it's being sold as both a conventional SUV and a Coupe. Since it was introduced in 2019, sales of the gasoline Cayenne Coupe have grown to account for 40% of total Cayenne sales, according to Porsche. So this low-roof body style was obligatory for the new EV.
Making the most of a shared platform
Like all Porsche EVs to date, the Cayenne Coupe Electric is based on a platform shared with fellow VW Group brand Audi. The Premium Platform Electric (PPE) was also used for Audi's A6 e-tron sedan and Q6 e-tron crossover, as well as the Macan Electric. But Porsche had much greater leeway this time around.
That's apparent from the exterior which, as with the standard Cayenne Electric, is fitted with a gaping lower grille housing baleen-like active cooling flaps that shut when not needed. At the back, optional "aeroblades" extend from the corners of the rear fascia to increase the length of the Cayenne's trailing edges for improved aerodynamic performance. On the Coupe, these are joined by a pop-up rear spoiler like what you get on a 911, and a rear roofline meant to echo the sports car's distinctive hunchback shape. That gives the Coupe a slightly lower drag coefficient of 0.23, compared to 0.25 for the conventional SUV.
It also improves the looks, but only slightly. The Coupe is a bit sleeker—especially when slammed on the standard air suspension—but still ungainly. The tall front and rear fasciae have too many fussy styling details that don't work well together. The rear bumper's accordion plastic in particular looks like it was just put there to plug a gap. And was with the gasoline Cayenne, the overall shape is a bit pudgy. This is why Porsche is known more for engineering than styling.
Mild, medium, hot
The name "Cayenne" is appropriate, because it's best to think of three available versions in terms of spiciness. The base Cayenne Coupe Electric is mild, with enough performance to justify the Porsche badge but not enough to fry your taste buds. Its dual-motor all-wheel drive powertrain generates 435 horsepower and 615 pound-feet of torque with launch control, enough for zero to 60 mph in a Porsche-estimated 4.5 seconds and a 143-mph top speed.
The medium-spicy Cayenne Coupe S Electric has 657 hp and 796 lb-ft of torque, which lowers the zero to 60 mph time to 3.6 seconds and raises the top speed to 155 mph. The spiciest Cayenne Coupe Turbo Electric has 1,139 hp and 1,106 lb-ft—tied with the standard Cayenne Electric for most powerful production Porsche ever—gets from zero to 60 mph in 2.4 seconds, and can keep on going until it reaches 162 mph.
All models have permanent-magnet synchronous (PSM) motors front and rear, but S and Turbo models have a direct-oil-cooled rear motor to ensure more reliable power output. It's a concept adapted from Formula E racing, so it should be good enough for a road car. Also helping to ensure consistent output without derating is a 113-kilowatt-hour battery pack that's cooled from both the top and bottom. It uses Porsche-designed pouch cells also chosen for their resilience under high loads.
More than just power
The base model felt quick, on the drive event Porsche hosted SlashGear at, but not any more so than other electric SUVs. It does weigh around 5,600 pounds before options, after all. The S and Turbo added the little something extra one should expect of a Porsche, along with a push-to-pass feature that provides an additional hit of power for 10 seconds. Using launch control in the Turbo brought a genuinely painful gut punch of torque, but once up to speed the most powerful production Porsche ever made cruising at triple-digit speeds on the German autobahn a drama-free experience.
Not every road is an autobahn, but the Cayenne Coupe Electric can be equipped with the expected array of chassis tech to limit the effects of its considerable bulk in corners. The standard air suspension can be augmented with the Porsche Active Ride system from the Taycan (on S and Turbo models only), rear-axle steering (on all three trims), and mechanical torque vectoring (optional on the S, standard on the Turbo).
Porsche claims the regenerative braking system can operate at up to 600 kilowatts—the same as a Formula E race car—but the automaker still doesn't believe in true one-pedal driving, so the option list also includes carbon-ceramic brakes. They were a $9,950 addition to the Turbo model I drove, and while the blending of friction and regenerative braking was smooth, it still seems like a missed opportunity to not make greater use of the latter.
Chassis tech can only do so much
On roads where unleashing its full power wasn't an option, the Cayenne Coupe Electric wasn't as enjoyable to drive as the specs suggest. Equipped with optional 22-inch wheels, the base model's ride quality is best described as lumpy. And that's not because the suspension was firmed up to enhance handling. Even with the optional rear-axle steering, the base car felt ungainly in tight corners.
Active Ride active suspension is a must, then. Ride quality in both S and Turbo models was much improved with this feature, as was body control, without the artificiality that can occur when technology intervenes against physics. This helped boost confidence when attacking corners, but it still didn't make the Cayenne Coupe Electric feel especially nimble or fun. While some cars start to feel smaller as you get used to them, this Cayenne always felt like it took up every millimeter of its lane on typically-narrow European roads.
The involuntary clenching this caused is largely down to uncommunicative steering, which always did what I needed it to do in the end but wouldn't make that intention apparent. Or perhaps Porsche's engineers—long able to work miracles in making heavy four-door cars seem alive and characterful—have met their match. There just doesn't seem to have been room for sports car fun in this car's demanding design brief.
Fast charging, with first-ever wireless system to come
This electric SUV doesn't just drive fast, though. Thanks to PPE, the Cayenne Coupe Electric has an 800-volt electrical architecture that allows for 400-kW DC fast charging and a 10%-80% recharge time of just 16 minutes, according to Porsche. However, if you try to take advantage of the standard NACS port and plug into the average Tesla Supercharger station, you'll likely be charging at 200 kW and staying a bit longer.
You get a DC port on one side and an AC port on the other, both located on the rear quarter panels (where a gas filler cap would normally be) behind power-operated doors. The onboard AC charger runs at up to 11 kW, matched by an available wireless charging system. The first time such a feature has been offered from the factory in the U.S., it allows the Cayenne to charge from a pad placed on the ground or a garage floor. This requires a $250 pre-wiring kit, with the pad and a receiver plate for the car available at a later date for an undisclosed price. A foreign-object detection system should keep stray animals safe.
Once it's charged, the Cayenne Coupe Electric should be good for up to 415 miles of range, as measured on the European WLTP testing cycle. WLTP is less tough than the U.S. EPA testing cycle, but ratings of at least 350 miles should be possible in at least some configurations.
Plain but functional interior
Like the standard Cayenne Electric, the Coupe's dashboard is covered with screens that leave little room for distinctive design features. The instrument cluster is still shaped vaguely like that of an old 911, which also means the steering wheel didn't have to change shape to accommodate it. Otherwise, there's not much to make the cabin feel unique.
This is not a small car, so the driver and front passenger won't have to worry about space. Typically for Porsche, you also get multiple front-seat options with differing levels of adjustment and bolstering, but all with a good balance of comfort and support. A fairly high cowl height makes forward visibility less than ideal for shorter drivers, though, and a small back window limits visibility in the opposite direction.
However, the Coupe roofline still leaves a surprising amount of headroom, and a relatively long wheelbase typical of EVs provides plenty of second-row legroom as well. A dimmable glass roof is standard, and it's even segmented if you want just part of it shaded. An optional Lightweight Sport Package replaces this with a carbon fiber roof, and adds seat inserts in Porsche's classic Pepita pattern.
With 18.9 cubic feet of cargo space behind its rear seats and 47.6 cubic feet with the rear seats folded, the Coupe has substantially less cargo space than its SUV sibling. There's still an extra 3.2 cubic feet in the front trunk, though, and the 7,716-pound maximum towing capacity is unchanged.
New user interface works well
Taking up so much space on the dashboard are a 14.2-inch curved OLED digital instrument cluster, a 14.1-inch touchscreen called the Flow Display that's also curved to follow the shape of the dash and center console (hence the name), and an optional 14.9-inch front-passenger touchscreen. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, but Porsche has abandoned plans to use CarPlay Ultra, the benefits of which always seemed a bit nebulous, to be fair.
The portrait-oriented central touchscreen is met by a substantial hand rest that makes tapping and swiping on the move easier. A crease in the middle of the screen also serves as a divider, with widgets tending to congregate in the lower half where they're within easy reach. The sheer number of features in a well-optioned Cayenne Coupe Electric can be overwhelming, but Porsche cuts through the clutter with a dedicated drive-mode knob on the steering wheel and analog volume and climate controls. A volume knob would be better than the scroll wheel Porsche fitted, but there's just no room for it.
The passenger screen doesn't seem worthwhile. Unlike Audi EVs based on the PPE architecture, the main touchscreen isn't tilted toward the driver. So the front-seat passenger can use it just as easily. And while a 14-speaker Bose surround sound system is available, the sound wasn't exactly premium. It did deliver the copious bass Bose is known for, though.
2026 Porsche Cayenne Coupe Electric verdict
Pricing starts at $116,150 for the base model, while the Cayenne Coupe S Electric and Cayenne Coupe Turbo Electric start at $133,550 and $170,350, respectively. These prices represent a $4,800-$5,000 premium over the standard SUV body style, depending on the trim level. As always with Porsche, the base price really is just that. The base model I drove had $40,120 in optional equipment, meaning it actually cost more than an S before options.
If you want a Cayenne Coupe Electric, it's best to go all-in. The base model just doesn't offer enough to justify its price. The added power and available Active Ride system on the S and Turbo do a better job of selling this car as the Porsche of electric SUVs. And that's important because, if you just want an EV that does SUV stuff well, the much cheaper Rivian R1S and Lucid Gravity are better options.
Having to pay extra for performance and the Porsche badge is also a problem for both the gasoline Cayenne and the smaller Macan Electric that shares this model's PPE architecture (not that it seems to deter buyers). What's missing here is character. Even a base Macan Electric is enjoyable to drive; the more elaborate Cayenne Electric adds capability without improving on that subjective quality. It's an impressive car, but one that's hard to love.