The 2026 Porsche Cayenne Coupe Electric Is An Impressive All-Rounder That's Missing One Thing

The romantic view of Porsche centers on sports cars and a record number of 24 Hours of Le Mans victories, but the reality is that Germany's Prancing Horse (take a close look at the Porsche crest) is primarily a maker of practical-yet-sporty SUVs and sedans for wealthy suburbanites who know a prestige brand when they see one.

The 2026 Porsche Cayenne Coupe Electric shouldn't be a shock, or a disappointment, even if you see one parked next to a vintage 911 in a showroom. The second body style of Porsche's second electric SUV is an impressive engineering achievement in its own right. Where the Macan Electric was, to some extent, built down to a price, Porsche was able to pull out all the stops with the Cayenne Electric. It's the next evolutionary stage for the automaker's EVs, following the already-impressive Taycan.

Porsche also considers the electric model to be the next-generation Cayenne, although the current-generation internal-combustion model will stick around. And that's why it's being sold as both a conventional SUV and a Coupe. Since it was introduced in 2019, sales of the gasoline Cayenne Coupe have grown to account for 40% of total Cayenne sales, according to Porsche. So this low-roof body style was obligatory for the new EV.