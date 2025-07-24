I Tested Apple's New CarPlay Ultra For A Week, And It's Not What I Expected

Only one reason exists that might ever coax me into considering a new car, truck, or SUV purchase: the modern miracle of ventilated seats. I love ventilated seats so much I might even undertake the hilariously dubious job of figuring out how to retrofit one of my old trucks, in a hypothetical world of unlimited free time. But Apple CarPlay comes a close second: luckily, plenty of aftermarket single- and double-Din head units offer CarPlay compatibility by now, so installation requires little than a small wiring harness and an hour or two of work.

But not for long, because Apple's latest and greatest generation goes much deeper than traditional CarPlay, linking the gauge cluster and very nearly full vehicular functions to the popular and intuitive user interface. CarPlay Ultra debuted this Spring on the Aston Martin DBX 707 and the rest of the 2025 lineup, along with promises that Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis will soon follow suit.

Little in the way of concrete details available from other automakers hints at some skepticism among the industry writ large, however, but in the liminal meantime until more information emerges, I borrowed a DB12 Volante (again) for a week to experiment with Ultra's enhanced connectivity and increasingly digitalized driving experience.