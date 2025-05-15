Apple CarPlay Ultra: The Coolest Features (And Which Cars Get It First)

In a move sure to delight car enthusiasts and iPhone devotees alike, Apple has released its latest iteration of its popular infotainment system: CarPlay Ultra. Since the company's initial announcement in 2022, pundits have exclaimed that the new infotainment system would put Google and other competitors on notice. Touted by Apple as bringing "the best of iPhone and the best of the car together," the system delivers a whole new design to your car dashboard.

Apple CarPlay Ultra introduces an instrument cluster system that centralizes your car and phone's functions, giving drivers greater control over their driving and entertainment experience. According to Apple's vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing Bob Borchers, the new CarPlay "gives drivers a smarter, safer way to use their iPhone in the car, while deeply integrating with the car's systems and showcasing the unique look and feel of each automaker."

A major selling point of the new infotainment display is its customizability — not only will the application be designed with each car brand in mind, but users will have greater control over their displays. While the bespoke nature of these designs limits the initial rollout to new Aston Martin owners, several brands are working with the tech giant to bring the next generation of Apple CarPlay to their customers. In the meantime, buyers hoping to find an affordable vehicle featuring CarPlay will unfortunately have to wait.

