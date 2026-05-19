The Longest-Range Electric SUV You Can Buy In 2026

Before electric vehicles (EVs) became mainstream through companies like Tesla, General Motors (GM) introduced the first mass-produced electric vehicle: the EV1. It hit the market in 1996 and had an EPA-rated range of 70 miles in the city to 90 miles on the highway — just enough for a daily commute and an errand or two. One year later, Toyota revealed its first production EV, the RAV4 EV. It primarily sold in California and boasted an impressive driving range for the time of about 100 to 120 miles.

Today, there are more than 100 different electric models available to American consumers, from sports cars like the Porsche Taycan 4S with power and range boost to the rugged and distinctive Rivian R1T. However, the market continues to be dominated by SUVs, with more than 60% of Americans registering the class over sedans, trucks, and minivans. If you're eyeing an electric SUV, you're likely juggling a few key considerations: charging accessibility, price, maintenance costs, and, of course, range. Many recognize that EV technology has significantly improved since the GM EV1, but knowing which electric SUV has the best driving range in 2026 is less common.

While Tesla dominates in EV sales with vehicles like the Model Y, the 2026 Cadillac Escalade IQ and IQL offer the best driving range when it comes to electric SUVs. The IQL is the extended-length version of the IQ, so its range is naturally a bit lower than its IQ counterpart at 460 miles. In comparison, the IQ takes you a tad further, with a range of 465 miles. Both models' ranges are a jaw-dropping feat relative to their size, but be prepared to pay for it. Range doesn't always come cheap, and this is definitely the case with Cadillac's Escalade IQ. The Escalade IQ starts at $127,405 ($130,300 after destination and freight charges), while the IQL will set you back $130,405 ($133,300 after destination and freight charges).