2025 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo Review: Power And Range Boost Make 4S The Sweet Spot

It's a big year for the Porsche Taycan. The four-door luxury electric vehicle is already one of the slickest models in its segment, but for 2025 it gets improvements like updated looks, more power, faster acceleration, and faster charging capability. The Taycan, with all these changes, is available in a number of different forms. It's offered as a sedan, a sport wagon, or in this case it's the Cross Turismo version.

The Cross Turismo uses the wagon styling, same as the Sport model, but with some added capability when the pavement ends. It's no four-wheel-drive rock-crawling SUV, but it can handle a bit of mountain snow or a gravel fire road, no problem.

Travis Langness/SlashGear

An off-road styled EV wagon might not be your first choice for entertainment, but the Taycan is undoubtedly a class leader and an excellent driver's car. Just like you expect from sporty two-door Porsches, it's premium and well-sorted when it comes to tackling corners. But it's also one of the quietest, most isolated cars you can buy. It has appealing modern tech and a stereo that'll impress even the pickiest audiophiles. Whatever configuration you get it in, the Taycan is the total package.