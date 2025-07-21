Which EV Holds The World Record For Longest Distance On A Single Charge?

As battery technology continues to improve, and as battery sizes get larger, the distance travelled on a single charge in electric vehicles continues to climb. According to the Department of Energy, the median EV range of vehicles offered for sale in the United States in 2024, reached a record high of 283 miles. That's an increase in the average of over 200 miles of range since 2011, back when the average was a mere 68 miles. The maximum range numbers are increasing too. A decade ago, in 2015, the maximum range offered in the US was 270 miles. In the last few years, some models have offered an EPA-estimated 520 miles of range on a single charge — nearly double what was possible just 10 years ago.

These are range estimates though, and there have been several vehicles going well beyond the range you get from a regulated test. In August of 2024, a Ford Mustang Mach-E set a range record, going 569 miles on a single charge using a 91 kWh battery. Then, just a few weeks ago in Japan, a Mercedes-Benz EQS 450+ went nearly 100 miles further, setting a record distance of 649 miles on a single charge. Stealing the Mercedes' thunder just a few days after the record was set, a Lucid Air covered 749 miles on a single charge. That's more than double the average range of a new EV today and more than 200 miles of added distance than the car's estimate.