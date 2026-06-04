This Overlooked Toyota Model Has Surprisingly Low 10-Year Maintenance Costs

A huge part of Toyota's popularity is built on a reputation for reliability and low maintenance costs, and indeed, the massive Japanese company is generally considered one of the least expensive brands to maintain. As one would expect, the list of Toyota models with cheap maintenance costs includes stalwarts like the Camry, Corolla, and Prius, all long known for their low overall ownership costs.

Interestingly, though, the Toyota model with the lowest 10-year maintenance cost, according to CarEdge, is not one of the automaker's ultra-popular hybrids or even one of its battery electric EVs. The Toyota with the lowest 10-year maintenance costs is the hydrogen fuel cell-powered Mirai sedan, at an estimated $3,179.

However, the Mirai's low maintenance costs come with some significant barriers to ownership. Not only is it expensive, but it's also hobbled by a serious lack of fueling stations, high fuel costs, and extremely poor resale value. Most challenging of all, though, is probably that you can't actually drive the Mirai in most American states. In that sense, the Mirai's low maintenance costs are less of a real-world selling point and more of a minor redeeming quality for a vehicle and fuel source that has otherwise struggled to find a footing in the market.