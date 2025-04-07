14 Toyota Cars With Cheap Maintenance Costs

In 2021, Toyota announced that it had built the 50 millionth example of the Corolla, making it not only the best-selling Toyota model ever, but also one of the best-selling cars of all time.

The car's immense popularity over the decades has been the result of the brand's continuous efforts to ensure that every generation of the car remains reliable, practical, and cheap to run. The latest generation is no different, with CarEdge data predicting that a new Corolla will cost its owner $4,444 in maintenance and repairs over the course of 10 years. That's significantly less than the average bill for the sedan segment over the same time period.

As well as being cheap to run, the Corolla is also cheap to buy, and starts from $22,325 excluding fees for 2025. It's available in both hybrid and non-hybrid form, and we put the current generation Corolla Hybrid through its paces back in 2023. We came away impressed, noting that the car's generous equipment levels and high efficiency made it solid value for the price. Like previous models, the latest Corolla isn't particularly interesting to drive, nor is it the most memorable looking car in its segment, but buyers looking for either of those can find similarly affordable alternatives elsewhere in Toyota's lineup.