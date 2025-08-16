This Toyota Has The Worst Resale Value, And We Think We Know Why

Buying a brand-new car is an exciting proposition for many shoppers. However, depreciation can often dampen the mood, and while some cars are hardly affected by it, there are other models that you'll really regret buying when it comes time to sell. This is because depreciation can mean the value drops like a stone, and according to a recent report published by CarEdge, the Toyota Mirai stands out as the single worst car to buy in the USA right now, in terms of residual values.

The report states that a Toyota Mirai will retain just 23% of its original value after three years, which is an astoundingly poor figure, especially when you consider the next-worst comes in at 38.3%. A 2025 Toyota Mirai currently carries an MSRP of $51,795, without any additional destination charges or other fees added on. According to CarEdge, the data suggests that after only three years of ownership, a 2025 Mirai will be worth just under $12,000.

The bad news doesn't stop there. You'd think that after losing over three-quarters of its value in the first three years, the Mirai's value might begin to stabilize. However, CarEdge predicts that this downward trend would continue, culminating in a five-year valuation that sits at approximately 21%, and then at just 10% after 10 years. The data assumes an average of 13,500 miles per annum, and it also assumes the car remains in good condition throughout its life.