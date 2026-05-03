YouTuber's Tesla Hit 0% Charge And Not Even His Mounted Solar Panel Could Save Him

Although coverage in some areas still remains patchy, the improving state of the U.S. charging network is helping to ease range anxiety for EV owners planning longer trips. However, outside the country, charging still remains a real challenge in less well-traveled areas. YouTuber Everyday Sandro found that out the hard way in the Atacama Desert in Chile, when he became stranded after his Tesla Model X ran out of charge.

Sandro, whose full name is Sandro van Kuijck, is attempting to drive across the entire length of the Pan-American highway, from northern Canada right down to the southern tip of Argentina. Chile is the fourteenth country he has visited on his journey, and it has proved to be particularly tricky to traverse.

The YouTuber equipped his Tesla with a long list of modifications to help make the journey easier, including food preparation and sleeping facilities. Its hood is also fitted with a custom solar panel, which usually feeds a battery that powered van Kuijck's in-car equipment.

Until his trip across Chile, he hadn't needed to use it to power the Tesla's high voltage battery, but in an attempt to claw back some range, he connected his solar setup to the car's charging port. Unfortunately, the panel only delivered a charge equivalent to around one kilometer per hour. That wasn't much help considering the car was stuck around 30 kilometers away from the nearest charger.