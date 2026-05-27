EV Or Hybrid, The 2026 Lexus ES Picks Comfort Over Driving Fun

The ES 350h distinguishes itself with a different front fascia, but beyond that you'll find it to look the same as the BEV version. Overall the ES has gotten longer and wider than the previous generation and I love the new front and rear lighting signatures. At the front, dual L-shaped LED light bars function as the daytime running lights and turn signals while the LED headlights are positioned just below. The shape of Lexus' trademark spindle grille is still here, but it's been toned down a bit and is much more subtle. Design is subjective but I think this is a good move from the Lexus team.

The rear LED lights span the full width of the car and include light-up Lexus branding. You can only get 19-inch wheels on the hybrid but the EV comes with 19-inchers standard and the ability to upgrade to 21-inch platters. The trunk is bigger than last year, with 17.4 cubic feet of space for the hybrid, or 18.3 cubes in the BEV thanks to packaging differences. Don't look for a frunk in the BEV, though. Lexus doesn't roll with front storage.