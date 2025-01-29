2025 Genesis G80 Review: Forget The Hyundai Connection, The Luxury Is Real

Along with a quiet and aesthetically-pleasing interior, the G80 is pretty feature-packed too. It has all the touchscreen real estate and driver aids a German sedan in this class would lead you to expect. The massive 27-inch touchscreen, for example, spans from the driver display all the way across the middle of the dashboard and it provides a sense of cohesion with the single-screen layout. Good font contrasts and high-resolution makes everything on the dashboard easy to see and read, even in the brightest of lights.

The touchscreen can be controlled via the rotary knob in the center console or by tapping on the screen itself. That said, over the course of a week in the G80, I grabbed at the PRNDL knob more than once when I was going for the touchscreen controller. That would probably happen less over time, as I got used to the car's interior.

Travis Langness/SlashGear

The G80's 18-speaker Bang & Olufsen stereo (which comes standard on the 3.5T) is more than adequate for some high-volume in-car karaoke. Audiophiles may want a bit more clarity and/or volume, but for just about everyone else, it's a premium sound system that does the job. The G80's driver aids are a bit less top-notch, with features like adaptive cruise control and lane-centering needing a bit of additional refinement. This small gripe certainly isn't a deal breaker though.

