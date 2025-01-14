The 2025 Genesis G80's Interior Is A Warning Shot For More Than Just Lexus And Acura

Considering how much time we spend sitting inside our vehicles, it's strange how often cabin design feels like an afterthought compared to exterior styling. At best bland, but more often anonymous, the "living room on wheels" we've been promised from countless concept cars never seems to make it to production. Instead, it's the same old tried-and-tested formulas, shaped more by the convenience of straight lines and plastic molding machines rather than ambitious aesthetics.

Not so, the 2025 Genesis G80. The luxury arm of Hyundai Group lacks the heritage of the German behemoths — or, for that matter, that of Acura and Lexus — with its independence only announced less than a decade ago. Instead of manufacturing some effigy of tradition, however, Genesis has been embracing risks that its competitors seem to have forgotten how to take.

Plenty has been said about the G80's exterior design: its shield-like grille, unusual wheel options, and interesting lights. Once I clambered inside, though, I started to wonder whether this refreshed-for-2025 red cabin should actually be a blueprint for other car companies.