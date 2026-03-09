I Love How BMW's 2026 i5 Looks And Drives, But Range Demands A Tough Decision

The 2026 BMW i5 isn't on a mission to convert you to any specific kind of motoring. It doesn't want passers-by to swoon over its controversial styling, nor does it want them to jeer as it rolls past. It doesn't have funky design or an unconventional approach to commuting, just because it's electric — there are no gimmicks here. The i5 is stately and mature, even if it isn't ornate. It's a simple luxury that delivers on every promise it makes. Just like the standard 5 Series, the all-electric BMW i5 is comfortable and well built — it just so happens to be powered by batteries and driven by electric motors.

Travis Langness/SlashGear

For all intents and purposes, the i5 is a regular 5 Series. It's the same length, width, and height, and it's even styled to match. There's a tiny difference in cargo space between the two, but not enough of a difference that most owners would even notice. The i5 does its propulsion the silent way, though, via an 84.3-kWh battery pack and a choice between rear- or all-wheel drive.

It's available in regular trims, or there's a high-performance model, and — as is the case with just about every BMW these days — there's a middle-of-the-range trim that aims to satisfy both the power-hungry buyer and the shopper craving a lavish driving experience. That's where the i5 xDrive40 steps in, my chariot for a week of zero-emissions driving.