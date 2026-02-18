Toyota's 2026 C-HR Is An All-Electric Do-Over That Delivers

Not too long ago, the Toyota C-HR seemed to be relegated to a small page in the automotive history books. The internal combustion C-HR was discontinued after five short years, with slow sales to blame. It was low on power, and didn't carve out a particularly large niche for itself, no matter how much quirky styling it had, so it was killed off.

It's also worth considering that the C-HR was one of many hatchback/SUV options in Toyota's lineup that were around the same size, Models like the RAV4 and the Corolla hatchback likely stole the C-HR's thunder, and they had better name recognition.

Travis Langness/SlashGear

Now, the C-HR has returned with a different approach. It's all-electric and it's got power to boot. Alongside other new EVs from the brand like the three-row Highlander they showed off, and the outdoor-themed bZ Woodland I tested, Toyota invited me out to drive the new C-HR recently. It offers similar electric specs and performance to the bZ, but in a smaller and marginally more affordable package. Built on a shared platform with the Subaru Uncharted, the 2026 C-HR is much more powerful than previous internal-combustion models ever dreamed of being, and it's larger, with more cargo space, so I figured that the C-HR could attract a whole new crowd. It didn't disappoint.