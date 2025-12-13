Subaru's New SUV Is Just $35k, But It's Missing The One Thing You Would Hope Was Standard

Subaru has a new SUV for 2026 called the Subaru Uncharted. It's an electric vehicle available in three different trim levels: Uncharted Premium FWD, Uncharted Sport, and Uncharted GT. The entry-level Uncharted Premium FWD trim comes with a very un-Subaru-like feature found on no other Subaru, with the exception of the rear-drive BRZ — two-wheel drive through the front wheels, something that is unique in the world of Subaru SUVs, which have all-wheel drive across the board.

There are some good reasons why Subaru has given its starting model of the Uncharted a FWD drivetrain. One is to maximize the vehicle's range, permitting Subaru to boast of its "more than 300 miles of range on a single charge." The Uncharted Premium FWD's single 221-horsepower electric motor on the front axle uses less electric energy compared to the upgraded Uncharted Sport and Uncharted GT models, whose dual-motor, 338-horsepower, all-wheel drive setups pull down their range of "more than 285 miles," according to Subaru's estimates. Performance does improve with the AWD powertrain, with 0-60 mph times coming in at a Subaru-estimated time of less than 5 seconds.

Another good reason for Subaru to make its entry-level model an FWD version is for pricing. A single motor costs much less than a dual-motor drivetrain, allowing Subaru to price the Uncharted at a starting price of $34,995, plus $1,450 destination and delivery charge ($1,600 in Alaska). Compared to its companion Subaru SUVs, the Solterra and Trailseeker, the Uncharted is the least expensive Subaru EV.