Subaru's New SUV Is Just $35k, But It's Missing The One Thing You Would Hope Was Standard
Subaru has a new SUV for 2026 called the Subaru Uncharted. It's an electric vehicle available in three different trim levels: Uncharted Premium FWD, Uncharted Sport, and Uncharted GT. The entry-level Uncharted Premium FWD trim comes with a very un-Subaru-like feature found on no other Subaru, with the exception of the rear-drive BRZ — two-wheel drive through the front wheels, something that is unique in the world of Subaru SUVs, which have all-wheel drive across the board.
There are some good reasons why Subaru has given its starting model of the Uncharted a FWD drivetrain. One is to maximize the vehicle's range, permitting Subaru to boast of its "more than 300 miles of range on a single charge." The Uncharted Premium FWD's single 221-horsepower electric motor on the front axle uses less electric energy compared to the upgraded Uncharted Sport and Uncharted GT models, whose dual-motor, 338-horsepower, all-wheel drive setups pull down their range of "more than 285 miles," according to Subaru's estimates. Performance does improve with the AWD powertrain, with 0-60 mph times coming in at a Subaru-estimated time of less than 5 seconds.
Another good reason for Subaru to make its entry-level model an FWD version is for pricing. A single motor costs much less than a dual-motor drivetrain, allowing Subaru to price the Uncharted at a starting price of $34,995, plus $1,450 destination and delivery charge ($1,600 in Alaska). Compared to its companion Subaru SUVs, the Solterra and Trailseeker, the Uncharted is the least expensive Subaru EV.
What do you get on the Subaru Uncharted's various trim levels?
As you can see from the photo at the top, the 2026 Subaru Uncharted has the form of an SUV coupe, with a sloping roofline intended to give it a sportier appearance. This gives it a unique look among its fellow EVs on the showroom floor, the 2026 Subaru Solterra and the 2026 Subaru Trailseeker.
In addition to the single motor and FWD layout of the Uncharted Premium FWD, this trim level also provides buyers with 18-inch alloy wheels, power rear liftgate, LED headlights with headlight washers, dual wireless cell phone chargers, digital key, 120-volt AC power outlet, cloth seats, power-adjustable driver's seat, heated front seats and outside mirrors, multi-color ambient interior lighting, leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, and adaptive cruise control. Infotainment is controlled through a 14-inch touchscreen, while a 7-inch gauge cluster sits in front of the driver.
The higher trim levels of the Subaru Uncharted include additional features that go beyond the inclusion of Subaru's all-wheel drive system. The next-step Uncharted Sport, priced at $39,795 MSRP, comes with a heated leather steering wheel, driver seat memory, 8-way power front passenger seat, 360-degree surround-view monitor, and StarTex upholstery. The top-trim Uncharted GT, priced at $43,795 MSRP, gives you ventilated front seats, Harman Kardon speakers, 20-inch alloy wheels, heated rear seats, panoramic glass roof with sunshade, digital rearview mirror with HomeLink, and two-tone paint option. Be aware that the GT's range with the 20-inch wheels is reduced to 270-ish miles.
What else should you know about the 2026 Subaru Uncharted?
There are five different exterior color options available on the Subaru Uncharted. They are habanero orange metallic (shown on the car pictured above), coastal wolf gray metallic, cosmic white pearl, metropolis gray, and astro black mica. All colors except astro black mica are available on the Uncharted GT as a two-tone paint treatment. The power source for the Subaru Uncharted is a 74.7-kWh lithium-ion battery on all models. It features a preconditioning system that can warm the battery so that it can charge at up to 150 kW speeds even in cold weather. Its onboard charger, rated at 11 kW, permits Subaru Uncharted owners to charge their EV quickly at home.
Subaru has leaned heavily on Toyota for the development of its EV platforms, so it should come as no surprise that the Subaru Uncharted bears a strong resemblance to Toyota's new C-HR EV, which shares many of its specifications with the Uncharted. Subaru engineers worked on the Uncharted's symmetrical all-wheel drive system with X-mode, which was then ported over to the C-HR. The system had to meet Subaru's requirements for climbing a grade in a defined amount of time, while giving drivers confidence in the predictability of its operation. While there are many similarities between these Subaru and Toyota EVs, there are also some notable differences. One curious difference is that while the Subaru Uncharted has a front-wheel drive model, all versions of the Toyota CH-R come with all-wheel drive as standard. Figure that one out.