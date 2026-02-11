2027 Toyota Highlander EV First Look: 3 Rows, 2 Batteries, 1 Big Question

The Toyota Highlander is completely redesigned for 2027 with a fresh new look, but the changes go way beyond just the cosmetics: the Highlander has ditched internal combustion power, going fully electric for the first time ever in 2027.

Just a few years ago, Toyota announced plans to offer 30 battery electric vehicles by 2030, and this Highlander was likely a big part of that plan, but there's been a shift away from EVs in the United States in recent months. So, when you consider the unsteady position of all-electric vehicles, this is a relatively bold move.

Toyota

With the addition of an all-electric Highlander, there are now four full EVs in Toyota's lineup, but this is the first EV from the automaker to offer three rows of seating and a truly family-friendly layout. The new fifth-generation Highlander offers two batteries to choose from, one of which promises over 300 miles of range. There are also a number of standard driver aids, all the latest tech you'd expect from a modern Toyota, a real-deal third row, and decent cargo space.

Toyota

It's a big shift for the Highlander, but one that could pay off. The three-row electric SUV segment is largely filled with expensive luxury options, and with the likelihood of new models being introduced to the class, a reasonably priced Toyota could attract a lot of attention.