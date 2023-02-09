Toyota's New Grand Highlander SUV Is A Family Car With The Extra Room You Need

Just in time for the Chicago Motor Show, Toyota has debuted its new Grand Highlander — the mid-sized SUV with optional hybrid drivetrain that the Aichi-based automaker intends to challenge school-run stalwarts like the Ford Explorer and Honda Pilot.

In addition to the attention-grabbing hybrid powertrain, Toyota makes serious claims about passenger comfort and convenience within the mid-sized body plan. According to the press release, Lisa Matarazzo, group vice president of Toyota Marketing, said, "There is definitely a need in the market for a midsize-SUV that prioritizes interior comfort in all three rows and Grand Highlander is the ultimate option."

Built on the bones of the Toyota Highlander, which Kelley Blue Book ranks among the top five SUVs available in America, the goal of the Grand Highlander seems to be to deliver fuller features and an easier, more comfortable driving experience while keeping size and attendant costs under control. Whether they've succeeded or not will come down to the statistics.