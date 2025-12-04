Kia Put A Target On The EV9's Back, And Now That's Catching Up With It

Without engines and traditional drivetrains, EVs theoretically have a packaging advantage over internal-combustion vehicles—one that's especially relevant in a three-row SUV. Kia provides an opportunity to test that theory because its lineup also includes the three-row Sorento and Telluride.

The Telluride is the closer of the two to the EV9. It's nearly the same length and height, but the EV9 is narrower and has a 7.8-inch longer wheelbase. Headroom and legroom vary by mere fractions of an inch across all three rows, although the EV9 has a more substantial 1.4 inches of additional third-row headroom. One could say the EV9 is still the more efficient packaging job because it contains more of this passenger space within its wheelbase, but its overall size makes that irrelevant in the real world.

Even the Sorento, which is 7.6 inches shorter than the EV9, has similar legroom in all three rows. Here the EV9's advantage is in cargo space. But whether you leave all three rows of seats in place or fold one or two, the Telluride has even more. The EV9 does have a small front storage compartment, but at 3.2 cubic feet in single-motor models and 1.8 cubic feet in dual-motor models, it's barely worth calling it a "frunk."

That being said, the third row still has enough space for adults, even with the optional reclining second-row captain's chairs, which erode third-row legroom slightly. The EV9 comfortably accommodated six adults and enough Thanksgiving leftovers to feed them.