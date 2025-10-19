This 2025 Kia Sorento Could've Been A Genesis, And That's Its Biggest Problem

Drive anywhere for more than a few minutes and you'll probably see a Kia Sorento. It's the South Korean automaker's third-best-selling SUV, and Kia has no issue selling almost 100,000 of them in the U.S. each year. It's a popular car, then, and given Kia's recent efforts to revamp its lineup over the past few years, the Sorento still has a lot of runway ahead of it. Going up to bat against giants like the Honda CR-V and Toyota Rav4, while it isn't stealing their lunch, the Sorento's achievements are nothing to sneeze at.

Given the enjoyable time I had with the larger Telluride, then, I was curious to see how its little brother performed. Before I knew it, a 2025 Kia Sorento X-Line SX Prestige appeared before me, finished in "Dawning Red." The Sorento fits firmly into the "normcore" category of cars and Kia is hardly an unknown quantity in the automotive scene at this point. How, then, does the Kia perform as the daily transportation of a "normal" person, of which I am able to make a convincing facsimile?