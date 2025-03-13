2025 Kia K4 Review: The GT-Line Turbo Is Good, But It's Not The One I'd Buy

It's no stretch to say that Kia is on a roll. Its crossovers and SUVs may not be exciting, but they're aggressively priced and well-equipped. Electric models like the EV9 and EV6 are competing with rivals on range, style, and performance, without breaking the bank. Meanwhile, buyers on a strict budget aren't being told they have to settle for lackluster design.

Advertisement

Witness, by way of example, the 2025 Kia K4. A new nameplate for a familiar category, the K4 apes its bigger K5 sibling in forcing retirement upon a former mainstay of the Kia line-up. In this case, it's a fond(ish) farewell to the old Forte.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Few people found themselves hot under the collar at the thought of the Forte, but that was hardly the point. Its sub-$20k starting price (albeit only before you added in the mandatory destination fee) was the big draw, a headline Kia gives up with the 2025 K4's arrival. It starts at $21,990 (plus $1,155 destination) in base LX trim.