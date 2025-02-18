Kia EV4 Revealed: Here's What We Know

Kia has unveiled its newest electric car, the EV4. As of now, Kia hasn't spilled the electrified beans and given information regarding range or a possible price point, but it will be available in two distinct flavors: a sedan and hatchback. In a press release, Kia notes that it will be shown off, in full, on February 27th as part of Kia EV Day in Spain. Before then, however, Tesla and other EV makers still might have something to be afraid of.

Given Kia's entire product lineup and the fact it's debuting as a humble sedan and hatchback (and not a huge SUV like the GMC Hummer EV or a wild super truck), the EV4 is decidedly a mass-market vehicle aimed squarely at cars like the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y. Kia even says that the EV4's design and general ethos "broadens appeal of [the] Kia EV range." It's not meant to be a crazy car. The EV4 is meant to be practical.