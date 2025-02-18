Kia EV4 Revealed: Here's What We Know
Kia has unveiled its newest electric car, the EV4. As of now, Kia hasn't spilled the electrified beans and given information regarding range or a possible price point, but it will be available in two distinct flavors: a sedan and hatchback. In a press release, Kia notes that it will be shown off, in full, on February 27th as part of Kia EV Day in Spain. Before then, however, Tesla and other EV makers still might have something to be afraid of.
Given Kia's entire product lineup and the fact it's debuting as a humble sedan and hatchback (and not a huge SUV like the GMC Hummer EV or a wild super truck), the EV4 is decidedly a mass-market vehicle aimed squarely at cars like the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y. Kia even says that the EV4's design and general ethos "broadens appeal of [the] Kia EV range." It's not meant to be a crazy car. The EV4 is meant to be practical.
Revolutionarily norm-core
Karim Habib, the Executive Vice President of Kia Global Design said: "Offering a fresh take on the sedan, the EV4 sedan features a sleek, low nose and long-tail silhouette. The EV4 hatchback is a nimble, versatile all-rounder. Distinctive and clean, it is built to excel in any situation." Within Kia's lineup, it will likely slot between the entry level-oriented Niro EV and the EV6 (and its subsequent GT versions), leaving SUVs like the EV9 to remain at the top of the range. The price of the EV4 is not yet known, but for comparison, the Niro EV starts at $39,600 and the EV6 starts at $42,600.
If the Kia EV4 is as revolutionary as it says it is, and as norm-core as buyers want utilitarian commuter cars to be, it has a real chance to fire a serious shot towards Tesla's current EV market supremacy. Time will tell whether or not Kia can deliver (both figuratively and literally getting cars in customer's driveways).