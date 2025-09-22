This Kia Telluride X-Pro Looks Great, But It's Not The Trim I'd Buy
Ten years ago, if you would have told someone that one of the best family cars you could buy in 2025 was a giant Kia SUV, they would look at you like you were talking nonsense (after, of course, the initial shock of talking to a time traveler). Yet, today, that news isn't even that surprising if you've been watching the market even just a little.
Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis have made serious efforts in the past few years to make attractive and well priced cars that people actually want to buy because they like them, not because it's all they could afford. Vehicles like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia Telluride are not just competitive but dominant in their respective fields.
When people shopping for a family SUV learn what I do for a job, one of the first questions I get is "what do you think of the Telluride?" My answer has always been, well, I've never driven one, but I've heard it's good. Now, after I had one for a week, I can back up that claim. I've driven one, and it is good.
Fitting in with the best
The Kia Telluride is the Korean answer to cars like the Chevy Traverse, Ford Explorer, Toyota Grand Highlander, and the litany of other big-ish SUVs out there. It's incredibly steep competition that doesn't look like it's going to let up anytime soon (that is, until gas gets more expensive again). The 2025 Kia Telluride that appeared in my driveway was equipped with the SX Prestige trim and was doing an excellent impression of a luxury car on the inside, while the X-Pro trim allowed it to show off some muscle with big knobby tires and a mean blackout package for the exterior.
It certainly looked good. I'm not in the demographic for a sizable three-row SUV, but I could see buying one if my decision was based on looks alone. For a brand like Kia that doesn't scream flashiness, a high-riding and leather bedecked Telluride certainly makes a statement. It fits right in with all of the Ford Platinums, and Chevy High Countrys.
A lot of features and a lot of car
Mechanically, is where the Telluride goes back to its humble roots. It's about as no-nonsense as you can get. Although Kia offers many hybrids, the Telluride doesn't have that luxury: you get a single engine option, a naturally aspirated 3.8-liter V6 that makes "enough" at 291 horsepower. Power is transferred to all four wheels via an 8-speed automatic transmission. Additionally, the Telluride boasts a self-leveling rear suspension. That little bit of technical wizardry lets the ride feel a little more placid when the road gets rough.
The only bit of fanciness involving the drivetrain was the center-locking differential in case you wanted to take the Telluride off-road. Towing is, normally, rated at a 5,000 pounds, right in line with other vehicles in its class. The X-Pro trim bumps that up to 5,500 pounds, letting you tow roughly the weight of a mid-size bottlenose dolphin more than a Ford Explorer. Use that information however you wish.
Trailering a cetacean aside, the interior of the Telluride was really where it shined. It's a downright nice car to drive, and I have absolutely no qualms calling it a luxury car. The leather, heated, and ventilated power first (and second!) rows were a treat for my passengers and I, and the Harmon Kardon sound system performed splendidly. I genuinely had no issues with the car and I'm rather pleased with how well it performed over the testing period. I'm someone whose job it is to put words to a screen and tell you what a vehicle is or isn't and I'm really struggling to think of a better descriptor that "It's great," because it really is.
Not all that efficient
Driving the Telluride was a different, although still pretty carefree experience. 291 horsepower, as you may have figured out, isn't particularly excessive in a three-row SUV, but it certainly did the job well enough. You aren't going to be winning any drag races. Additionally, given its heft, bodyroll was basically unavoidable. It's serviceable were it needs to be, but one night, while weaving through the somewhat less than stellar roads of Baltimore City, it became a bit of a chore to command the rather large Telluride.
Still, given the interior's amenities, a little bit of floatiness on the road is a blip on the radar of the bigger picture. Sure, it's a bit of a whale, but a whale that's fitted with a whole living room on its back. With that size comes so-so fuel economy, which one of my real practical issues with the Telluride. Rated at a combined 20 miles per gallon, it really could be better. I was able to get upwards of 24 miles per gallon on the highway, but any other type of driving saw the MPGs drop into the high-teens. It might be competent and comfy, but it isn't all that efficient.
Pricing up an expensive Kia
Lastly, and perhaps the biggest issue I had with the Telluride, was the price. It's quite expensive for a Kia, a brand typically associated with more bang for your buck. The 2025 Kia Telluride SX-Prestige X-Pro starts at a $53,685. That's almost the price of an entire Kia Soul over the base model Telluride's $36,390. To be fair to the MSRP, you get a lot. It has two sunroofs, all of the Nappa leather you would ever want, adaptive cruise control, and a wireless phone charger.
The X-Pro treatment give your 18-inch wheels, and a blackout trim package, higher towing capacity as mentioned earlier, and a dedicated tow mode. The optional extras are the "Midnight Lake Blue" paint color at $495, the "Terracotta" leather color is $295, and the extra floor mats and cargo mat are $225 and $125 respectively. Add in the destination charge of $1,495 and you get a very mean Kia at $56,320.
2025 Kia Telluride verdict
I've reviewed BMW and Mercedes SUVs that cost several times as much as the Telluride and called them "competitive," so branding this Kia expensive might sound a little odd. Then again, SUV buyers in 2025 are not lacking in choice. Comparing the Telluride to other vehicles in its class, the highest-trim Toyota Grand Highlander–the Hybrid Max Platinum–starts at $59,275 and has the advantage of a much more efficient hybrid system. The non-hybrid Grand Highlander Platinum starts at $54,545 and gets better fuel economy anyway.
A 2025 Chevy Traverse High Country has a higher MSRP at $57,295, yet it's also a little more powerful at 328 horsepower and can be equipped with GM's Super Cruise driver assistance tech. The king of family three-rows, the Ford Explorer, will set you back $57,140 for the Platinum trim AND a 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 that gives you 400 horsepower, the same engine as in the Explorer ST.
The 2025 Kia Telluride is an excellent car. It does everything you would want with an SUV and maybe even a little more. It's luxurious to ride in and drive; is feature-packed and easy to use, and you'll likely be pretty happy with your purchase. However, one of Kia's draws is giving you a good deal on a good car, and this high-spec Telluride just isn't so good a deal when you compare it to rivals.