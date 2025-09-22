This Kia Telluride X-Pro Looks Great, But It's Not The Trim I'd Buy

Ten years ago, if you would have told someone that one of the best family cars you could buy in 2025 was a giant Kia SUV, they would look at you like you were talking nonsense (after, of course, the initial shock of talking to a time traveler). Yet, today, that news isn't even that surprising if you've been watching the market even just a little.

Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis have made serious efforts in the past few years to make attractive and well priced cars that people actually want to buy because they like them, not because it's all they could afford. Vehicles like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia Telluride are not just competitive but dominant in their respective fields.

When people shopping for a family SUV learn what I do for a job, one of the first questions I get is "what do you think of the Telluride?" My answer has always been, well, I've never driven one, but I've heard it's good. Now, after I had one for a week, I can back up that claim. I've driven one, and it is good.