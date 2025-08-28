The 2025 Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid Cured Me Of My Lexus Upgraditis

Back in the summer of 2023, Toyota introduced a new spin on the Highlander, its long-running midsize crossover. The Grand Highlander would be bigger, longer and taller — though not as big, long, or tall as Toyota's giant of the forest, the Sequoia — and so would slide in-between its smaller cousin and the big man on campus to fill a need for a three-row crossover with room for nearly everyone, yet not take up so much space on the driveway or in the garage. It'd also offer both gas-only and hybrid configurations, including a couple of Hybrid MAX versions for those seeking maximum power on the open road for towing and passing.

A couple of years on, what once consisted of three trims at the beginning is now five trims strong. Recently, Toyota sent down its top-tier example, the 2025 Grand Highlander Hybrid MAX Platinum, to my driveway in Southwestern Virginia, to learn more about this unique offering amid the midsize hybrid crossover competition. Could there really be only one? There's no Freddie Mercury or Christopher Lambert to answer the question, so it was up to me find the answer.