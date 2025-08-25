The 2026 Kia Sportage Hybrid Looks Like An EV, But It's A Lot Easier To Live With

Way back in the early 1990s, Kia took the platform of the Mazda Bongo, plus a few parts from Mazda's shelves, dressed it all up with a compact SUV body, and sent it all off to Germany to be put together at Ford's plant in Karmann. The result of this brief alliance between three automakers was the first-generation Kia Sportage. Though a neat-looking ride, it didn't do so well on the sales floor, even at home.

Thus, after a two-year break in the early 2000s, the Sportage returned as a compact crossover based on the same platform as the Hyundai Elantra and first-generation Tuscson. While fans of the original Sportage didn't take to this new version — too big and no off-roading skills — it did gain new fans looking for an everyday crossover.

Fast-forward to the mid-2020s, and the Sportage is the best-selling Kia model in the world, with over 5 million examples built since reaching that major milestone back in 2018. It's also Kia's longest-running nameplate, and the automaker's all-time best-seller in the United States. For 2026, business is about to pick up with a refreshed fifth-gen lineup, the first to include both hybrid and plug-in variants. Recently, I was invited to meet the HEV (hybrid) version of the 2026 Sportage in my old "Old Kentucky Home" of Louisville.