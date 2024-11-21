The 2026 Kia EV9 GT Turns A Family SUV Into A 3-Row Sports Car

To be fair to Kia, this isn't just a horsepower boost to the EV9. The EV9 GT is being treated, more or less, as its own vehicle and not just another trim in the EV9 lineup. Visually it stands out with its own styling cues, and mechanically, it differentiates itself a fair amount (apart from the obvious difference of having more than 500 horsepower). Kia notes that the EV9 GT will host an electronically controlled suspension system that's not only unique to the vehicle, but it will be the first time a Kia SUV has ever been fitted with such a system.

Kia

The EV9 GT's battery runs on an 800-volt architecture and Kia says that with DC fast chargers, it can charge from 10% to 80% in 25 minutes. As a bonus, it will use the NACS (North American Charging Standard) port that's compatible with Tesla's Supercharger network. Kia has not announced an estimated range figure for the EV9 GT, but given its power, it will likely be a little less than the base model EV9's maximum 304 miles. The EV9 GT's price is also not known, but it will most likely be more expensive than the current $73,900 EV9 GT-Line. It will reportedly enter production in South Korea during the last half of next year.