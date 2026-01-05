Mercedes' New CLA Makes Tesla Autopilot Look Dated, But That Wasn't My Biggest Surprise

Last summer, Mercedes-Benz held a media drive program for the all-new 2026 CLA, which straddles the gap between fully electric and hybrid powertrain options on the same platform. SlashGear's own Emme Hall popped over across the pond to test the CLA EV in Copenhagen, Denmark, but without full confirmation or experience of the eventual American specifications.

Since then, the electric CLA secured an official EPA rating of 374 miles and–even more impressively–achieved a whopping 434 miles in real-world testing by Edmunds. The hybrid variant still appears to be a ways off, but in the meantime, Mercedes also held a separate drive program here in San Francisco to show off the CLA in United States spec, plus an impressive new "Level 2++" semi-autonomous drive program in one of the gnarliest traffic cities on the planet.

Michael Teo Van Runkle/SlashGear

As part of the American wave, I got to drive the CLA all over the Bay Area and northward into Marin. But as well as the CLA drives—confirming Emme's impressions—I spent the most impressive part of the day sitting shotgun for about a 40-minute loop as the car essentially drove itself among traffic, pedestrians, cyclists, and plenty of other autonomous vehicles.