2026 Mercedes-Benz CLA First Drive: More Style And Range Puts EV Rivals On Notice

Of course, I can't talk about any Mercedes these days without mentioning the S-word. That's right: screens. Standard you'll get a 10.25-inch digital gauge cluster and a 14-inch center display running the fourth generation of the company's MBUX infotainment system. If you don't like it you can always use wireless Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, but Mercedes has some cool incentives for keeping it native.

First off, the navigation provides routes specifically calibrated to the CLA, including charging stops and the automatic reservation system I talked about earlier. You can also pony up for the augmented reality feature that overlays arrows and address numbers on a forward-facing video feed to the center screen. My test drive was in Copenhagen, Denmark and the added confidence of directional arrows was a godsend in the unfamiliar location.

However, the system goes over the top in a few instances, like offering up a 3D representation of the car's location on the screen and providing a forward-facing video feed to the screen when you come to a stop: information that you could also get by using, you know, your eyes. There is also a selfie cam, for some reason. I guess if your phone runs out of battery you can still get that pic to post to the 'Gram, but it seems a little absurd if you ask me.

My tester was equipped with the optional Superscreen that adds a 14-inch passenger display to the whole shebang. This is mostly for entertainment with web browsing, games, streaming options, and the like. However, instead of making the screen invisible to the driver using engineering magic like other manufacturers do with passenger screens, Mercedes relies on that selfie cam to track the driver's eyeballs. Too many glances at the screen and it turns off, essentially punishing the passenger for the driver's bad behavior. What the what?

Keep in mind that if you don't opt for the Superscreen, you get a 14-inch piece of plastic trim in its stead. Mercedes gussied it up with the star pattern and it can even be backlit in certain trims, but in the end it's a piece of plastic in an otherwise very handsome cabin.