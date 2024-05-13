2024 Mercedes-Benz CLA Review: AMG 35 Vs CLA 250 As Speed And Luxury Go Head-To-Head
Impracticality can be a selling point for a sports car, an implicit boast that you can afford to prioritize style and speed. Perhaps that goes some way to explaining why Mercedes calls the 2024 CLA a coupe, though of the four-door persuasion. A nod to everyday usability, yet not entirely abandoning the carefree sense of a life without obligations.
Nomenclature arguments aside, it's a generally successful design: the swooping roof is elegant, the effect of the pinched side glass exaggerated by the bowed shoulder line, and the stance reminiscent of the far more expensive AMG GT. Sure, it's a sedan at heart, but it's a handsome one.
18-inch wheels are standard, on both 'Benz and AMG branded versions. The only real oddity are the bumper pads protruding from either side of the rear license plate, a regulatory crash requirement. Visible whenever the reversing camera flashes up on the infotainment screen, there's something vaguely mandible-like about them.
Detailing on the CLA 250 is restrained, the grille studded with tiny Mercedes stars, and the lower front and rear fascia subtle. AMG's tweaks include enlarging the front grille — including swapping the stars for upright chrome strakes — and making the lower bumper more aggressive. New side sills and a meatier rear diffuser leave the AMG CLA looking more planted.
One engine, three tunes
Regardless of the number on the trunk, all versions of the CLA get a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four mild hybrid gas engine. As we've seen elsewhere, though, the capacity for tuning different power levels from the same core mill is considerable. In the CLA 250 — in both front-wheel and 4MATIC all-wheel drive form — that means 221 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. It's sufficient for a perfectly acceptable (though far from face-melting) 0-60 mph time of 6.3 seconds.
Step up to the AMG CLA 35 4MATIC, meanwhile, and the "AMG-enhanced" version of the engine has been squeezed for 302 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. That's enough to slice the 0-60 time fairly dramatically, bringing it down to 4.8 seconds.
By the time you get to the AMG CLA 45 S 4MATIC+ the 2.0-liter engine is now "AMG handcrafted" and unlocks a hefty 416 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. Unsurprisingly, then, it's the fastest of the bunch, with 0-60 mph arriving in 4.0 seconds. A swifter-shifting AMG version of the 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission helps there; it's shared by the AMG models, whereas the regular CLA gets Mercedes' standard 8-speed DCT version.
The CLA 250 thinks it's a bigger 'Benz
The CLA 250 drives like it was told it's a bigger Mercedes. Given the power numbers, and the automaker's compliant suspension setup, it'll come as little surprise that cruising rather than corner carving is the state of play. The ride is soft and relaxed, and only the relatively limited legroom in the back row will put a dint in family road trip duties.
The swooping roofline and shorter wheelbase than a C-Class do make the slightly bigger (and slightly more expensive) sedan a better choice if you'll have frequent rear seat passengers. It has almost 2-inches more headroom than the CLA's 35.7 inches, and more than 2-inches extra legroom than the CLA's 33.9 inches. The "real" sedan has an extra cubic foot of cargo space atop the CLA's 11.6 cu-ft, too.
There's a Sport mode, which impacts things like transmission behavior and throttle response, but temper your expectations: the focus here is leisure, and Comfort mode suits the CLA far more. It's not a slow car, but neither does it do much to encourage eager drivers to push harder. Mercedes offers adaptive dampers as a $990 option, which can firm up in Sport mode, but this particular review car actually had the $290 lowered comfort suspension instead, leaning into plush rather than pace.
AMG's CLA gets a sporting edge
Given AMG's sporting ambitions, it comes as little surprise that the CLA 35 has been given a performance makeover. That includes tuning to the all-wheel drive system, the transmission, beefier brakes, a more vocal exhaust system with active valves, and AMG Sport Suspension. That's dialed up firmer in its springs and dampers, for flatter cornering, and it gives the CLA the poise to match its aesthetic. AMG Ride Control sport suspension with adaptive dampers is an option ($850).
Without that, the CLA 35's drive modes tweak things like powertrain and steering as in the CLA 250, though Comfort mode is obviously stiffer than in the non-AMG car, and Sport+ mode is added to crank things even further. The CLA 35 does make switching between its modes easier, with the performance version of the steering wheel outfitted with two control pods mounted beneath the spokes.
The rotary on the right switches between modes; the two buttons on the left can be assigned to things like damping modes, traction control and ESP, manual shift mode, and more.
Though the CLA 45 S has more punch, the CLA 35 feels like it could well occupy the sweet spot when price is also taken into account. It's perky and eager, and sounds better than its 2.0-liter four-pot should. The handling improvements in particular leave the four-door coupe feeling much more confident.
A familiar dashboard with restrained tech
Inside, if you've spent time in a semi-recent Mercedes model starting under $45k, the CLA's dashboard will probably be familiar. Rather than a center console-dominating portrait touchscreen, like in the new 2024 CLE-Class, or the full takeover of the Hyperscreen or Superscreen options available on cars like the new 2024 E-Class, the CLA perches two more conservative displays atop its dashboard. One 10.25-inch panel handles the driver's instrumentation, while the other is a touchscreen for infotainment.
Mercedes' software is straightforward, though there can be some menu digging involved. You used to be able to do that with a touchpad in the center console; that's been removed — a shallow tray has taken its place — with the emphasis on screen-touch, voice control, or the finicky touch controls on the steering wheel. There's wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus a wireless phone charging pad.
The CLA 35 gets the Burmester audio system with Dolby Atmos as standard; that's a $970 option on the CLA 250. Both get dual-zone climate control; the AMG has heated front seats as standard, too. The CLA 250 puts those in the $450 Winter Package with heated windshield washers and a heated steering wheel (ironically, you'll also pay the same $450 for those two features in the CLA 35's Winter Package).
Fear the options (and the plastic)
As with any Mercedes, options send the overall price spiraling. The $45,200 (plus $1,150 destination) starting price of the 2024 CLA 250 4MATIC jumps to $54,380 all-in when you add the Hyper Blue paint ($1,750), Parking Package with its bird's eye camera ($600), Premium Package ($1,550), LED headlamps ($750) and other extras.
The Driver Assistance Package ($1,700) includes adaptive cruise control, steering assistance and blind spot assistance, lane-keeping and active lane-change assist, emergency braking with cross-traffic support, and evasive steering assist.
The AMG CLA 35 starts at $54,950 (plus destination) though with the 19-inch wheels ($800), Driver Assistance Package, AMG Night Package ($750) with dark-finish exterior trim, and the Exclusive Trim ($2,150) including navigation with augmented reality, a headlamp upgrade, illuminated AMG door sills, and Traffic Sign Assist, it hits $62,425 all-in.
Neither of these configurations include actual leather, it's worth noting: it's $1,450 to replace the sturdy but not hugely inspiring faux-hide with the real stuff. Sadly, there's no alternative to the fingerprint- and grease-loving piano black panels on the dashboard, or indeed the plasticky stalks on the steering column. They're decidedly low-rent in feel, an odd splash of cost-cutting considering how frequently you interact with them.
2024 Mercedes-Benz CLA and AMG CLA Verdict
Tempting as AMG's treatment of the CLA is, it's an expensive prospect. Even if you skip the CLA 45 S — which starts at a whopping $65,400 plus destination — a well-equipped CLA 35 still commands a hefty premium. The more recently-updated 2024 C-Class is a strong alternative, too, and though its flagship AMG flavor isn't quite as fast, it's cheaper and has a more cohesive and tech-packed cabin.
It's the snug rear cabin which will probably give most potential CLA buyers pause, though. Those hunting practicality, of course, have the C-Class to look to. Or, for that matter, feisty sports sedan rivals which may lack the same badge prestige, but offer more power: see the 2024 Acura TLX by way of example.
Check off the adaptive suspension option, though, and avoid the bigger-ticket extras, and the 2024 CLA 250 4MATIC promises a combination of style, comfort, and more-than-adequate performance. It looks more expensive than it is, handsome and still rare enough to draw admiring glances. While it may not be the right fit for a lot of drivers' lifestyles, that just makes it all the more unique for those it does.