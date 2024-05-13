2024 Mercedes-Benz CLA Review: AMG 35 Vs CLA 250 As Speed And Luxury Go Head-To-Head

Impracticality can be a selling point for a sports car, an implicit boast that you can afford to prioritize style and speed. Perhaps that goes some way to explaining why Mercedes calls the 2024 CLA a coupe, though of the four-door persuasion. A nod to everyday usability, yet not entirely abandoning the carefree sense of a life without obligations.

Nomenclature arguments aside, it's a generally successful design: the swooping roof is elegant, the effect of the pinched side glass exaggerated by the bowed shoulder line, and the stance reminiscent of the far more expensive AMG GT. Sure, it's a sedan at heart, but it's a handsome one.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

18-inch wheels are standard, on both 'Benz and AMG branded versions. The only real oddity are the bumper pads protruding from either side of the rear license plate, a regulatory crash requirement. Visible whenever the reversing camera flashes up on the infotainment screen, there's something vaguely mandible-like about them.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Detailing on the CLA 250 is restrained, the grille studded with tiny Mercedes stars, and the lower front and rear fascia subtle. AMG's tweaks include enlarging the front grille — including swapping the stars for upright chrome strakes — and making the lower bumper more aggressive. New side sills and a meatier rear diffuser leave the AMG CLA looking more planted.