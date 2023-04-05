2023 AMG C 43 Sedan Gets A Price Tag For Mercedes' Road-Bound F1 Tech

The AMG-ified 2023 Mercedes C43 sedan is about to hit the shelves at a starting price of $59,900 for the "Premium" trim, and a cool $62,700 for the "Pinnacle" trim level. Its hand-built 2-liter turbocharged engine throws down a substantial 402 horsepower to all four wheels. That engine is mated to a 9-speed multi-clutch AMG "Speedshift" transmission. If that wasn't good enough, Mercedes added rear-axle steering as standard.

What makes the AMG's turbocharger so different is that it's derived from Mercedes-AMG's Petronas F1 car technology. It's an electric exhaust gas turbocharger, meaning that instead of relying solely on exhaust gases to spool up, the turbo uses an integrated electric motor to bear some of the burden. This negates some of the effects of turbo-induced lag.

According to Mercedes, this turbo can spin up to 170,000 rpm. The engine itself utilizes direct injection and a starter generator that can temporarily bump the engine output by upwards of 13 horsepower when needed.