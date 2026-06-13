Rivian Is Reusing Its Own Car Batteries In A Very Resourceful Way

The trouble with batteries is that they are complicated to get rid of, which is why people are always looking for clever ways to recycle them. As EVs become more commonplace on the market, manufacturers are also looking for ways to reduce waste. Rivian has come up with a potential solution, at least for their own used batteries.

In conjunction with energy tech company Redwood Materials, Rivian will now be able to reuse battery packs that were formerly built into the vehicles they produced as part of the Rivian repurposed battery energy storage system. Here's how it works: Rivian will take 100 EV battery packs from its vehicles at the end of their life. These battery packs will be given to Redwood Materials, which will use its Pack Manager tech to recycle the batteries. They will then provide power directly to the Rivian vehicle production plant located in Normal, Illinois. This is similar to how used EV batteries get a second life powering homes.