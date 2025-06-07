Researchers Have Found A New Way To Recycle Batteries, And It Involves Old Aluminum Foil

Methane, is both a naturally occurring substance as well as a byproduct of certain industries, like waste management (landfills), agriculture, and coal production. It's also the main ingredient in natural gas. Natural gas can be used to power certain appliances such as gas ranges, HVAC systems, and more. Once the battery recycling process can be accomplished on a large scale, the methane byproduct could be utilized potentially as a cleaner industrial power source.

In fact, there are projects already underway using methane as fuel. The Landfill Methane Outreach Program (LMOP) is a joint effort between the EPA and several landfill sites which capture methane from decomposition and use it to create power. Considering, landfills account for 17.1 percent of U.S. human-generated methane emissions, per the EPA, there is an ample supply from which to draw energy.

Using massive diesel engines specially modified to run on methane, these refuse sites can power their operations, instead of paying for methane flaring, which is a process of burning excess gas. It's estimated that if every landfill capable of utilizing this method of generating energy participated, more than 500,000 homes in the U.S. could be powered, per the EPA as reported by The University of Miami. Natural methane emissions aren't only common on Earth but throughout the universe, and contributed to strange red lights NASA spotted with the James Webb Telescope.

