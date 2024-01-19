What Are These Strange Red Lights NASA Spotted With The James Webb Telescope?

The James Webb telescope is an incredible piece of technology. The largest and most complex space telescope to date, it takes images that challenge our understanding of the universe, while storing them on a tiny SSD. The many images the telescope sends as it orbits the sun bring with them some misunderstanding and speculation on the part of space fans. Lately, it was the discovery of bright red lights in a distant brown dwarf that had people speculating, as they looked like city lights, or a little red crown.

According to a study presented to the American Astronomical Society, the Webb telescope has found methane emissions in one of 12 cold brown dwarfs it was observing, called W1935, when observing at infrared wavelengths. What makes this discovery unusual, however, is that the methane was glowing, like a bright red crown, rather than being absorbed.

"We expected to see methane because methane is all over these brown dwarfs. But instead of absorbing light, we saw just the opposite: The methane was glowing. My first thought was, 'What the heck? Why is methane emission coming out of this object?'" American Museum of Natural History astronomer Jackie Faherty told NASA.