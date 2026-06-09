2027 Rivian R2 First Drive: For The Money, The Best EV So Far

Deliveries begin this week for early R2 pre-orders, and four different trim levels will follow over the next year. The biggest number for any EV, the EPA range estimate, might not stand out as the R2's main selling point, though. An 88-kilowatt-hour battery pack holds enough juice for a max of 345 miles on a charge, but only for the eventual single rear-motor Standard model that should arrive in early 2027.

The more powerful dual-motor all-wheel-drive Performance and Premium trims hit the market first, and cut that figure to 330 miles. The cheapest variant, the single-motor with an as-yet-unconfirmed smaller battery, will manage a Rivian-estimated "275-plus" miles eventually.

Michael Teo Van Runkle/SlashGear

Those numbers might not jump off the page—or smartphone screen—but Rivian needed to tread a fine line between cost and range. Even the top-spec Performance R2 with the Launch Package still comes in at just under $60,000 and in reality, given the upright design, doing the miles per kWh math calculates to fairly impressive efficiency. Part of that comes courtesy of sneaky aerodynamics, from the front headlights that feed into smooth sides to the completely flat underbody, lower windshield rake, and roofline that flows back into a subtle rear spoiler matched by the angle of a rear diffuser below to reduce turbulence.